UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Receives 1st Yazidi Family From Iraq Under New Humanitarian Admission Program- IOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:26 PM

Germany Receives 1st Yazidi Family From Iraq Under New Humanitarian Admission Program- IOM

The first family of Yazidis from Iraq has arrived in Germany's Brandenburg state under its new scheme that allows Yazidis fleeing violence and the threat of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS or ISIL, banned in Russia) to find shelter in Europe, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The first family of Yazidis from Iraq has arrived in Germany's Brandenburg state under its new scheme that allows Yazidis fleeing violence and the threat of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS or ISIL, banned in Russia) to find shelter in Europe, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"A family of eight Yazidis arrived in Berlin on Wednesday (14/08), in the latest effort by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to assist vulnerable Yazidis with their admission to Europe. Their arrival was made possible through the German Federal State of Brandenburg's new regional Humanitarian Admission Programme (HAP)," the UN migration organization said.

The family members were accompanied by IOM staff all the way from their home city of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, to Berlin, from where they are set to travel to their accommodation in Brandenburg, the statement added.

"It is crucial that we continue to assist this vulnerable group, who have suffered immeasurably at the hands of ISIL," said IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Gerard Waite as quoted in the statement.

The organization said it had assisted a total of 1,327 Yazidis that were granted humanitarian admission to travel to European countries since 2015. Throughout 2015-2016, Germany alone accommodated over 1,000 Yazidi women, including the 2018 Nobel Peace prize winner Nadia Murad, while 130 others found refuge in France under its own HAP, the IOM added.

According to the statement, assistance includes the processing of visa documents, pre-departure orientation sessions and health assessments. The HAP expects 71 Yazidis from Iraq to be accommodated in Europe by the end of 2019.

In 2014, IS terrorists launched a campaign of systematic violence against the Yazidi population, an ethnic Kurdish minority of Iraq, Syria and Turkey. According to the United Nations, an approximate 3,000 Yazidis were killed and 6,000 others abducted, with women and girls contrived into slavery and forced marriage with terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Minority Russia Europe Turkey Iraq France German Marriage Germany Berlin Visa Women 2015 2018 2019 Family All From Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

German Vice Chancellor to Run for Social Democrats ..

4 minutes ago

Greek fire crews make progress on island blaze

5 minutes ago

Brother of Afghan Taliban Leader Killed in Explosi ..

5 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam condemns firing at LoC

5 minutes ago

Watling puts New Zealand in strong position in Gal ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Macron to Discuss Syria, Libya, JCPOA, Secu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.