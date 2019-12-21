(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Germany has taken note of Russia's readiness to cooperate on the case of the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen decent, who was killed in Berlin in August, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, in the wake of a tense standoff between both nations over the matter.

Earlier this month, two Russian diplomats were expelled from Germany over the Kremlin's alleged refusal to help in the murder investigation. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said that Moscow had repeatedly asked Berlin to extradite Khangoshvili over terrorism charges and pledged that his country would assist in the investigation. Shortly thereafter, however, two employees of the German Embassy in Russia were asked to leave the country.

"Regarding the murder in Tiergarten, we have previously stated that one of the reasons that led to the expulsion of Russian diplomats .

.. was the refusal of Russian agencies to cooperate. We have now taken into account at different levels that there is a willingness to provide information. Yesterday, I talked over the phone on this issue with my Russian colleague, Sergey Lavrov," Maas said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vadym Prystaiko.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Khangoshvili's extradition had been discussed between the intelligence services of both countries.

According to media reports, the German chancellor's office and other agencies and departments have repeatedly reached out to Russia, including the presidential administration, in connection with the murder.