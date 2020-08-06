UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,045 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 213,067 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Germany Records 1,045 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 213,067 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,045 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 213,067, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,175 people within the same period of time.

More than 195,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 741 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 706,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

8 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

7 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

7 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.