Germany Records 1,045 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 213,067 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,045 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 213,067, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,175 people within the same period of time.

More than 195,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 741 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 706,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.