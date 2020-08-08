Germany Records 1,122 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 215,336 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 215,336, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 12 to 9,195 people within the same period of time.

More than 196,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,147 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 720,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.