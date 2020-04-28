UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 1,144 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 156,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,144 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 156,337, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll has grown by 163 to 5,913.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,018 new cases and 110 fatalities.

Over 117,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

