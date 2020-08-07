Germany Records 1,147 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 214,214 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 214,214, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by eight to 9,183 people within the same period of time.

More than 195,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,045 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 713,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.