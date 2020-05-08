UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 1,209 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 167,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 167,300, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 147 to 7,266 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,284 new cases and 123 fatalities.

More than 141,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 269,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

