Germany Records 1,251 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 168,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,251 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 168,551, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 103 to 7,369 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,209 new cases and 147 fatalities.

More than 143,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.