Germany Records 1,284 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 166,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 166,091, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 123 to 7,119 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 947 new cases and 165 fatalities.

More than 139,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

