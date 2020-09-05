UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 248,997 - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Germany Records 1,378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 248,997 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,378 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 248,997, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by two to 9,324 people within the same period of time.

Some 222,900 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 782 new coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

8 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

10 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

11 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.