Germany Records 1,378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 248,997 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,378 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 248,997, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by two to 9,324 people within the same period of time.

Some 222,900 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 782 new coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.