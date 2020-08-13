UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 219,964 - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Germany Records 1,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 219,964 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,445 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 219,964, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,211 people within the same period of time.

More than 199,500 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,226 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 747,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

6 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

7 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

8 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

8 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.