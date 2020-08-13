Germany Records 1,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 219,964 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,445 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 219,964, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,211 people within the same period of time.

More than 199,500 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,226 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 747,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.