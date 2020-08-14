Germany Records 1,449 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 221,413 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,449 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 221,413, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 14 to 9,225 people within the same period of time.

As many as 200,200 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,445 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 752,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.