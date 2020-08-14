UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,449 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 221,413 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Germany Records 1,449 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 221,413 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,449 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 221,413, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 14 to 9,225 people within the same period of time.

As many as 200,200 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,445 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 752,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

8 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

8 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.