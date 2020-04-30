Germany records 1,478 new COVID-19 cases: Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany registered 1,478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total cases to 159,119, said the Federal government's agency for disease control and prevention on Thursday.

The death toll grew to 6,288, up 173 within the same period of time, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

At the height of the epidemic in Germany, more than 6,000 new infections were recorded on a single day by the RKI.

On Tuesday, RKI President Lothar Wieler asked his countrymen not to risk the results achieved in containing the virus.

"We want to continue to defend this success, and we can do so if we stick to certain rules," he said.