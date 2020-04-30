UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,478 New COVID-19 Cases: Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:12 PM

Germany records 1,478 new COVID-19 cases: Robert Koch Institute

Germany registered 1,478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total cases to 159,119, said the federal government's agency for disease control and prevention on Thursday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany registered 1,478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total cases to 159,119, said the Federal government's agency for disease control and prevention on Thursday.

The death toll grew to 6,288, up 173 within the same period of time, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

At the height of the epidemic in Germany, more than 6,000 new infections were recorded on a single day by the RKI.

On Tuesday, RKI President Lothar Wieler asked his countrymen not to risk the results achieved in containing the virus.

"We want to continue to defend this success, and we can do so if we stick to certain rules," he said.

Related Topics

Germany Same Government

Recent Stories

Turkish drama Ertugrul bcomes top trend on social ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Labour Day with ..

25 minutes ago

South Korea reports zero new domestic coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to extend state of emergency over virus: rep ..

2 minutes ago

Rivers flows,reservoirs report in Lahore

2 minutes ago

China's lunar rover travels about 448 meters on mo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.