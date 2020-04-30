Germany Records 1,478 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 159,000 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,478 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 159,119, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 173 to 6,288 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,304 new cases and 202 fatalities.

Over 123,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.