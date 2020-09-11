Germany Records 1,484 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 256,850 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,484 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 256,850, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by one to 9,342 people within the same period of time.

More than 230,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,892 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 908,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.