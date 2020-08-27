Germany Records 1,507 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 237,936 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,507 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 237,936, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by five to 9,285 people within the same period of time.

About 212,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,576 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 824,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.