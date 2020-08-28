UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 1,571 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 239,936 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,571 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 239,936, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,288 people within the same period of time.

Some 213,200 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,507 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 830,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

