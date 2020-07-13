Germany Records 159 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,963 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 159 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 198,963, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has grown by one to 9,064 people within the same period of time.

Some 185,100 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 248 new cases and six fatalities, while on Saturday, 378 new cases of the disease were reported.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (49,273), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (44,974) and Baden-Wurttemberg (36,041). The German capital of Berlin has so far recorded 8,638 cases.