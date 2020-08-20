Germany Records 1,707 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 228,621 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,707 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 228,621, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 10 to 9,253 people within the same period of time.

More than 204,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,510 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.