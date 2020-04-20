Germany Records 1,775 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tops 140,000 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 1,775 to 141,672, and the death toll has risen by 110 to 4,404 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said Monday.

The new figures are a significant drop from the 2,458 new cases and the 184 fatalities reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (37,849), North Rhine-Westphalia (28,971) and Baden-Wurttemberg (28,253). Berlin has 5,196 cases.

The number of recoveries has increased by some 3,500 to about 91,500.