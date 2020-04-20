UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 1,775 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Total Tops 140,000 - Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Germany Records 1,775 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tops 140,000 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 1,775 to 141,672, and the death toll has risen by 110 to 4,404 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said Monday.

The new figures are a significant drop from the 2,458 new cases and the 184 fatalities reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (37,849), North Rhine-Westphalia (28,971) and Baden-Wurttemberg (28,253). Berlin has 5,196 cases.

The number of recoveries has increased by some 3,500 to about 91,500.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 April 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

9 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.