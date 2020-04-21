UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 1,785 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Total Tops 143,000 - Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Germany Records 1,785 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tops 143,000 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 1,785 to 143,457, and the death toll has risen by 194 to 4,598 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 141,672 COVID-19 cases and 4,404 fatalities in Germany.

The health authorities also said that some 95,200 people recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak with about 3,700 of them getting better over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (38,310), North Rhine-Westphalia (29,389) and Baden-Wurttemberg (28,712). Berlin has 5,237 cases.

