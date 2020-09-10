Germany Records 1,892 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 255,366 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,892 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 255,366, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,341 people within the same period of time.

More than 228,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,176 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 902,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.