UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 192 COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Tally Passes 186,460- Koch Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Germany Records 192 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Tally Passes 186,460- Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Health authorities in Germany have recorded 192 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities over the past 24 hours, marking a decrease in both parameters from the day before, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The latest situation update from Germany on Sunday stated a daily increase of 247 new cases and six fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has now reached 186,461, and the death toll has reached 8,791, according to the situation update.

According to Robert Koch, which compiles the statistics for the German government, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (47,642), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (39,307) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,090). The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 7,322 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.