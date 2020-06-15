Germany Records 192 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Tally Passes 186,460- Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Health authorities in Germany have recorded 192 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities over the past 24 hours, marking a decrease in both parameters from the day before, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The latest situation update from Germany on Sunday stated a daily increase of 247 new cases and six fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has now reached 186,461, and the death toll has reached 8,791, according to the situation update.

According to Robert Koch, which compiles the statistics for the German government, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (47,642), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (39,307) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,090). The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 7,322 COVID-19 cases.