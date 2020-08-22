Germany Records 2,034 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 232,082 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 2,034 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 232,082, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,267 people within the same period of time.

More than 206,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,427 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.