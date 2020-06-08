UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 214 COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Tally Passes 184,000- Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Germany Records 214 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Tally Passes 184,000- Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A total of 214 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours that brings the total case count in the country to 184,193, Robert Koch Institute said, adding that six people died from the disease over the same period.

The day before, the German health authorities reported 301 new COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities.

The country's overall death toll now stands at 8,674, while more than 169,000 people have fully recovered.

The epidemiological situation in Germany has been improving since mid-April, despite fluctuations in the number of new cases per day. Therefore, in late April, the authorities began a gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the disease. Shops and schools, as well as playgrounds, churches, and museums, have already reopened.

