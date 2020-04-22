UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 2,237 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 145,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Germany Records 2,237 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 145,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,237 to 145,694, and the death toll has risen by 281 to 4,879 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 143,457 COVID-19 cases and 4,598 fatalities in Germany.

The health authorities also said that some 99,000 people recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

According to the latest data, most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (38,814), North Rhine-Westphalia (30,185) and Baden-Wurttemberg (28,898). Berlin has 5,312 cases.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

9 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

9 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.