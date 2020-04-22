Germany Records 2,237 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 145,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,237 to 145,694, and the death toll has risen by 281 to 4,879 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 143,457 COVID-19 cases and 4,598 fatalities in Germany.

The health authorities also said that some 99,000 people recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

According to the latest data, most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (38,814), North Rhine-Westphalia (30,185) and Baden-Wurttemberg (28,898). Berlin has 5,312 cases.