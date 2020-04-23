Germany Records 2,352 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 148,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,352 to 148,046, and the death toll has risen by 215 to 5,094 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 145,694 COVID-19 cases and 4,879 fatalities in Germany.

The health authorities also said that some 103,300 people recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (39,395), North Rhine-Westphalia (30,584) and Baden-Wurttemberg (29,443). Berlin has 5,324 cases.