Germany Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 196,335 - Robert Koch Institutes

Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 239 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 196,335, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by two to 9,012 people within the same period of time.

Over 181,300 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 442 new cases and seven fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (48,665), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (43,990) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,807). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 8,434 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

