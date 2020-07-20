Germany Records 249 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 201,823 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 249 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 202 the day before, with the total count reaching 201,823, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has grown by two to 9,086 people within the same period of time.

Meanwhile, about 187,800 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Bavaria still accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (49,775). It is followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (46,075) and Baden-Wurttemberg (36,342). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 8,779 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.