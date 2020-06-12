UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 258 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 185,674 - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 258 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 185,674, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by eight to 8,763 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 555 new cases and 26 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 421,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

