Germany Records 286 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 181,482 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Another 286 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours, which is a significant decrease from the 738 new positive tests reported the day before, which brings the total number of infections in the country to 181,482, according to the Robert Koch Institute's data.

The death toll has grown by 11 to 8,500 people within the same period of time, which is a decrease from the 39 fatalities reported the day before.

The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (46,917), North Rhine-Westphalia (38,000) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,718).

Berlin has 6,800 cases.

In general, the epidemiological situation in Germany has been improving since mid-April, despite fluctuations in the number of new cases per day. Therefore, in late April, the authorities began a gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the disease. Shops and schools, as well as playgrounds, churches, and museums, have already reopened. The country's topflight soccer league, the Bundesliga, also resumed action in mid-May.