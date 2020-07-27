UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 340 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Weekend Drop In Reported Infections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

Germany has confirmed 340 COVID-10 cases in the past 24 hours, indicative of the lower number of infections reported over the weekends, the Robert Koch Institute's data showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 340 COVID-10 cases in the past 24 hours, indicative of the lower number of infections reported over the weekends, the Robert Koch Institute's data showed on Monday.

This brings the tally to 205,609 cases.

The death toll remains unchanged at 9,118 for a second day in a row. Some 190,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country registered 305 new coronavirus cases. On working days last week, other than Monday, the daily cases ranged from some 450 to 815.

