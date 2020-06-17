Germany Records 345 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 187,000 - Health Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed another 345 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest daily death toll over the past week, the Robert Koch Institute's data showed on Wednesday.

The new figures take cumulative cases and deaths to 187,184 and 8,830, respectively.

On Tuesday, the country reported 378 new infections and nine fatalities. The daily rise in infections has not exceeded 500 for nearly a week.

The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (47,710), North Rhine-Westphalia (39,573) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,177). Berlin has a total of 7,402 cases.