Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Germany Records 348 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 186,022 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 186,022, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 18 to 8,781 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 258 new cases and eight fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 425,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

