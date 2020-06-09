UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 350 COVID-19 Cases, 37 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Germany Records 350 COVID-19 Cases, 37 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Germany has recorded 350 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities over the past 24 hours, which brings the total count to 184,543 and the death toll to 8,711, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

On the previous day, the institute reported 214 new cases and six fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for the majority of Germany's COVID-19 cases (47,423), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 38,743 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 34,958 cases. The German capital of Berlin has confirmed 7,042 cases.

Germany started easing lockdown restrictions in late April. Shops, schools, playgrounds, churches and museums have already reopened. German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the belief last week that a vaccine against the coronavirus would be created within up to 18 months.

