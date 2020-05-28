UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 353 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 179,717 - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 353 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 179,717, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 62 to 8,411 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 362 new cases and 47 fatalities.

More than 163,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 355,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

