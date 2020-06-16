Germany Records 378 COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Tops 186,800 - Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Health authorities in Germany have recorded 378 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths over the past 24 hours, marking a double increase in both parameters from the day before, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The latest situation update from Germany on Sunday stated a daily increase of 192 new cases and four fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has now reached 186,839, and the death toll has topped 8,800, according to the situation update.

According to the institute, which compiles the statistics for the German government, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (47,690), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (39,415) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,150). The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 7,369 COVID-19 cases.