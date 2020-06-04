Germany Records 394 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 182,764 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 394 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 182,764, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 30 to 8,581 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 342 new cases and 29 fatalities.

More than 167,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 385,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.