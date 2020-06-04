UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 394 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 182,764 - Robert Koch Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Germany Records 394 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 182,764 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 394 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 182,764, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 30 to 8,581 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 342 new cases and 29 fatalities.

More than 167,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 385,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

7 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

9 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.