Germany Records 395 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,178 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 395 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 198,178, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by six to 9,054 people within the same period of time.

Some 184,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 442 new cases and 12 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 554,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.