Germany Records 407 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 183,678 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 407 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 183,678, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 33 to 8,646 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 475 new cases and 30 fatalities.

About 168,900 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 394,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.