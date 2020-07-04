Germany Records 422 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 196,096 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 422 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 196,096, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,010 people within the same period of time.

Some 181,300 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 446 new cases and nine fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 524,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.