Germany Records 431 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Reaches 178,281 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen by 431 over the past 24 hours to 178,281, marking the second lowest daily increase since May 18, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by 31, down from 42 the day before, to 8,247 people within the same period of time.

According to the institute, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (46,206), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (37,223) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,399).

The German capital of Berlin has confirmed so far 6,637 COVID-19 cases.

In general, the epidemiological situation in Germany has been improving since mid-April, despite fluctuations in the number of new cases per day. Therefore, in late April, the authorities began a gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the disease. Shops and schools, as well as playgrounds, churches, and museums, have already reopened. The country's topflight soccer league, the Bundesliga, also resumed action in mid-May.

