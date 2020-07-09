Germany Records 442 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 197,783 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 442 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 197,783, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 12 to 9,048 people within the same period of time.

Some 183,600 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 397 new cases and 12 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 548,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.