Germany Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 202,799 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 454 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 522 the day before, with the total count reaching 202,799, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

The death toll has grown by five to 9,095 people within the same period of time.

Meanwhile, nearly 190,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 616,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.