Germany Records 460 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 177,212 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 460 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 177,212, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 27 to 8,174 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 745 new cases and 57 fatalities.

More than 159,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 332,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.