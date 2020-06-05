UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 475 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 183,271 - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 183,271, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 30 to 8,613 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 394 new cases and 30 fatalities.

More than 168,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 391,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

