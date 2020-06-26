Germany Records 477 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 192,556 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 477 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 192,556, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 21 to 8,948 people within the same period of time.

Some 177,100 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 630 new cases and 13 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 484,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.