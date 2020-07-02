UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 503 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 195,228 - Robert Koch Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Germany Records 503 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 195,228 - Robert Koch Institute

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 503 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 195,228, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by nine to 8,994 people within the same period of time.

Some 180,300 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 466 new cases and 12 fatalities.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 515,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

8 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

9 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

10 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

12 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.