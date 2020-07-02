Germany Records 503 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 195,228 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 503 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 195,228, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by nine to 8,994 people within the same period of time.

Some 180,300 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 466 new cases and 12 fatalities.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 515,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.