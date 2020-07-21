Germany Records 522 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 202,345 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 249 the day before, with the total count reaching 202,345, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll has grown by four to 9,090 people within the same period of time.

Meanwhile, over 180,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 609,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.