Germany Records 529 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 201,372 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 529 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 201,372, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by one to 9,083 people within the same period of time.

Some 187,200 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 583 new cases and four fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 601,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.